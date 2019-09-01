After an eventful evening in the Valley, Labor Day should be a relatively quiet in Phoenix.
Monsoon storms rolled through late Sunday afternoon knocking out power to to thousands. The storms brought strong winds and some dust, but rainfall amounts in the Phoenix area weren't that impressive.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a high of 106.
Strong storms are possible again in the High County, but there is only a slight chance these storms move into the Valley today.
The best chance of storms will be along the Mogollon Rim, Southwestern Arizona and in the White Mountains.
The first week of September looks hot and quiet in Phoenix with temperatures in the 108-110 range Tuesday through Saturday.
Valley storms are possible again next weekend with a 20% chance Sunday.