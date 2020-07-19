High pressure over Arizona will keep us hot and dry for the start of the week. However, during the late-night and early morning hours, there will be a flow of moisture from the east that will help spawn isolated showers or sprinkles around the Valley Monday and Tuesday.
There will be a limited activity for the higher elevations Monday and Tuesday. After that, things will pick up again. Isolated showers and T-storms are expected Wednesday through Saturday. The main threat with the storms will be the heavy rains and cloud to ground lightning.
Temperatures will gradually come down a couple of degrees each day this week as high-pressure transitions towards the Southern Plains and moisture from the south increases across Arizona as an area of low pressure meanders across California. That will allow deeper gulf moisture to stream into Arizona and increase instability.
Storm chances for the Valley will be at 20 to 30% from Wednesday night through Saturday.