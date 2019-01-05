Another storm is bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the mountains Saturday night through Sunday evening.
Clouds increase from subtropical moisture streaming into Arizona throughout the day Saturday. Meanwhile, a trough tracking through California will help trigger precipitation.
In the Valley, widespread showers are likely after 11 p.m. Saturday through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will range from a tenth to a half inch.
Along the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau and White Mountains, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and lasting through 5 p.m. Sunday. During this time, travel in the high country will be treacherous. Snow levels will be down to about 5500 feet. Flagstaff could see four to eight inches of snow, with Williams at five to nine inches, Forest Lakes at seven to 11 inches, Heber at thee to five inches, Show Low at one to three inches, Prescott at one to two inches and Pinetop at four to six inches.
Temperatures take a tumble Sunday before drying and warming takes place Monday.
Yet another drier and weaker storm will impact Arizona Wednesday night through Thursday with a slight chance of showers and another cool down.
In Phoenix, look for mostly cloudy skies Saturday with morning lows in the 40s and highs around 63. For Saturday night through Sunday morning, showers are likely with a high of 57. For Monday, look for mostly sunny skies with a high of 63. Sunshine returns Tuesday with a high of 70.