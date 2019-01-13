A storm system is moving out of Arizona Sunday, and as it does, rain and snow showers are coming an end.
In the Valley, overnight rainfall totals ranged from a few-one hundredths to about a third of an inch. The rain is basically over and skies will include a mix of clouds and sunshine.
In the high country, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday. Snowfall totals range anywhere from about one to three inches in Flagstaff to three to five inches in Show Low. The snow should come to an end this afternoon, but roads will be icy.
Conditions dry out Monday before another low pressure system brings more Valley rain and high country snow late Monday night through early Wednesday morning. The bulk of the rain for the Valley will come on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will range from about a tenth of an inch to a third of an inch.
The forecast is up in the air for Thursday and Friday as forecast models continue to create a different scenario with each run. For now, there's a 20 percent chance of showers in the Valley those days with sunshine for Saturday.
In Phoenix, look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Sunday with a high of 63. Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with a high of 68. Rain chances enter the forecast at 40 percent late Monday night and at 60 percent Tuesday, then drop to 10 percent Wednesday, and back up to 20 percent Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain in the 60s next week with lows in the 40s.