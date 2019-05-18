Cooler than normal temperatures continue across Arizona for the next week as a series of low pressure systems track through the area.
For today, high pressure briefly builds into the region. This will allow afternoon highs to rise a few degrees above where they were yesterday afternoon. Today should be generally sunny, but late day, high clouds will stream in ahead of a low pressure system moving in from the north.
By Sunday, windy conditions will develop statewide. Southwest gusts of 30 to 40 mph in the Valley may produce blowing dust. In the high country, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible.
Chances for showers and storms also increase in the high country Sunday through Monday, with snow levels down to about 7000 ft. in northern Arizona. The Valley will see cloudy conditions, with storms expected to remain north and east of the area.
Temperatures take a tumble Monday as that system moves through, with Monday being the coolest day of the next seven.
Another low pressure system will bring wind, high country showers and a reinforcing shot of cool air Tuesday night through Wednesday.
The Valley looks to stay dry over the next seven days, with highs ranging between 5 and 20 degrees below normal.
For Phoenix today, mostly sunny with a high of 87 and a low of 65. Cloudy and breezy Sunday with a high of 83 and a low of 58. Partly cloudy and breezy Monday with a high of 75 and a low of 56.