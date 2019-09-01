Our best chance to see storms in the Valley for the next seven days happens today.
We've got high pressure across the Four Corners region, deep monsoon moisture in place, and a a favorable steering flow to get storms that fire off along the Rim with daytime heating to track towards the Valley.
Timing on these storms for the Valley will likely be during the evening and nighttime hours. The main threats will be blowing dust, lightning, and damaging winds. It's hard to tell exactly where in the Valley we'll see this action, so stay alert.
If we see a lot of storm action in the Valley this evening, storm chances will likely be low for Labor day Monday. We'll keep the threat of afternoon and evening storms in the forecast for most days next week.
Afternoon highs around the Valley will remain warmer than normal, but below Excessive Heat Warning thresholds.
A High Pollution Advisory is in effect for Maricopa County today.
For Phoenix today, look for partly sunny skies, storm chances increasing to 30 percent this evening and a high of 106 with a low of 85. Labor Day Monday will be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of late day storms and a high of 106 again.