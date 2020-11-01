Unusually warm temperatures kick off the month of November, with highs expected to run about 10 degrees above normal through next week.
High pressure dominating our weather pattern will allow afternoon temperatures around the Valley to approach record-territory in the low to mid 90s today through Friday.
Morning lows will bottom out in the 60s.
In the mountains, highs will range from the 60s to 80s this week with lows in the 30s to 50s.
Meanwhile, a weak area of low pressure near Southern California continues to spread subtropical moisture into Arizona from the southwest.
This will keep high and mid-level clouds streaming through our state today and tomorrow.
Eventually, this low will eject across Arizona, and may produce a few sprinkles in the Valley with light showers in Northern and Central Arizona Monday evening through Tuesday.
No measurable rain is expected from this system.
Skies will clear out and full blown sunshine should return starting later Tuesday and. into Wednesday
Also, winds will be breezy today and Monday as tightening pressure gradient produces easterly winds with occasional gusts of up to 20 mph.
By the end of next week, a strong trough of low pressure with an associated cold front will bring a dramatic change in temperatures and the chance for mountain showers.
In Phoenix today, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a high of 92 with a low tomorrow morning of 70.
For Monday through Friday highs will range the low to mid 90s with lows in the 60s.
By next Saturday, our forecast high right now is 80, but it could trend even cooler. Stay tuned!
In case you're wondering, according to the National Weather Service, the record for the most 90-degree days ever recorded for the month of November in Phoenix was 7, and that happened back in 1999. Right now, it looks like we'll pick up six days, so far.