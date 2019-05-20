STATEWIDE (3TV/CBS 5) – The calendar says May, but Mother Nature does not seem to care.
The Phoenix area is experiencing a very un-May-like May. If you have any doubts, just look at the high today – mid- to upper 70s. That’s 20 degrees below average for this time of year.
[WATCH: Flagstaff gets snow in May]
Let that sink in as you watch video from the chopper of a man making a hail angel on the golf course at the Boulder Resort & Spa in Carefree.
That’s certainly unusual for mid- to late May.
[PHOTOS: Rare May storm brings rain, snow in Arizona]
And then there’s snow up north. While it's not the latest snow Flagstaff has ever seen -- that was June 8, 1907, according to the National Weather Service -- it's not far off. It's definitely one of the latest.
[VIEWER VIDEO: Snow in Munds Park, about 30 minutes south of Flagstaff]
Let’s not forget the small tornado that touched down north of Flagstaff Monday morning. It was small, and no damage or injuries were reported. But still. It was a tornado!
[VIEWER VIDEO: Check it out!]
Weird, right?
According to the Arizona’s Weather Authority team, it’s going to be unseasonably cool in the Phoenix are for the rest of the week.
[WEATHER: Your Phoenix forecast and more]
There’s even another mid-70s day in the forecast as another low-pressure system sweeps through the state.
Don’t let this unusually mild May fool you. The weather we’re enjoying now – and you’d best be enjoying it – has no bearing on what’s coming this summer. It’s still going to be surface-of-the-sun hot.
[RELATED: Despite cooler spring, scientists expect scorching summer]
[AND THIS: Don't let the cool temperatures fool you]
The National Weather Service says summer might actually bring some above-normal temperatures. Scientists say 2019 closely resembles both 2010 and 2015 in terms of spring weather. In those years, summer temperatures were actually above average.
Consider yourself warned.
[RELATED: Heat safety 101]
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's extreme summer heat]
SNOW(N'T) go away! More snow is falling in northern Arizona as these photos taken by AZ511 along I-40 west of Flagstaff attest. If you drive, bring jackets, blankets, snacks and water, charge your phone and fill your gas tank, and leave room ahead of you. pic.twitter.com/sbSIRg6i4F— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 20, 2019
PHOTOS: Rare May storm brings rain, snow in Arizona
A mid-May snowstorm brought rain and even snow in parts of Arizona Monday.
Snow came down in all parts of the high country including Flagstaff and Pinetop. Even as far east as the White Mountains saw snowfall reach the ground!
While it's not unheard of, snowfall this late into spring is certainly uncommon for Arizona.
Meanwhile, areas north of Phoenix saw dark clouds, rain, and even hail. Our newschopper captured a man making a "hail angel" at The Boulders Resort and Spa in Carefree.
Check out the latest weather forecast here.
(1) comment
Just more effects of global warming caused exclusively by Donald Trump................
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.