A series of weather systems moves through Arizona this week, keeping temperatures cool, winds gusty with rain and snow expected Monday-Thursday.
For tonight into Monday morning:
This cold front will drop snow levels down to about 4000 feet. One to 4 inches of snow is possible. Timing of this will bring the snow into the Grand Canyon area by 7 p.m., Flagstaff by 11 p.m. and Show low by 2 a.m.
The Valley should stay generally dry, although a sprinkle is possible Monday morning.
For Monday-Wednesday:
Afternoon highs will take a tumble Monday, with many locations around Arizona about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Otherwise clear skies and dry conditions.
Another stronger and wetter system will sweep across Arizona Wednesday evening through Thursday. This is expected to bring widespread rain and snow.
As of right now models are calling for the Valley to pick up about a half inch of rain and northern Arizona to see 104" of snow with snow level dropping to about 7000 ft.