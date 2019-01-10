A series of rather weak weather system will begin traversing the state this weekend. With each passage, we’ll see a slight chance for rain and snow showers in the mountains but should stay dry in the central deserts. Even in the mountains, the chances for precipitation this weekend and early next week are only running at about 30%.
We will see temperatures start to moderate. After a forecast high around 70 on Friday, high temperatures should drop into the upper-60s for the weekend with lots of cloudiness from time to time. Early next week we’ll see those highs drop into the mid-60s, but again, no strong signal of rain for metro Phoenix until, perhaps the end of next week.