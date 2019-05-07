A series of storm systems will bring Arizona some rather unsettled weather for the rest of the week into the weekend. The area of low pressure that brought some light showers to the Valley this morning is moving away. But even on the backside of that, we’ve got scattered showers in northern Arizona and a slight chance of catching a shower on Wednesday.
Then another low will split off from the main jet stream and impact Arizona for the weekend. That will bring cooler temperatures and chances for rain statewide, but especially in northern and eastern AZ. The chance for rain Saturday and Sunday for the Valley is running at about 20 to 30%. But we’re not expecting a major rain event.
We will see cooler temperatures. Low 80s forecast for the weekend. And BTW, as of mid-afternoon, the high temperature in Phoenix has been 75 degrees, which is 17 degrees below normal.