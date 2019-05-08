A series of storm systems continues to bring unsettled weather to the state. Wednesday afternoon featured showers, thunderstorms, hail and even snow in the mountains. There’s a chance some of that could make it into the NE Valley during the late afternoon and evening hours, but we don’t expect any really heavy rain here.
Tomorrow looks to be a dry day but a slight chance for showers is back in the forecast Friday and Saturday. On Sunday those chances leap to 30%. We’ll also be seeing cooler temperatures with highs on Mother’s Day around 80 degrees for metro Phoenix.
By the middle of next week, we should see highs back in the mid-90s.