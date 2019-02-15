After a day that started off with significant fog around metro Phoenix, we saw partly sunny conditions and mild temperatures, most locations got into the mid-60s. However, the unsettled weather pattern we’ve seen the last week or so isn’t going anywhere quickly so our weekend forecast will reflect that.

Saturday will be a partly sunny and breezy day with a high in the mid-60s. However, on Sunday, as a weak storm passes through we’ll see cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s and by Sunday night, there’s a chance for a few showers. The chance grows overnight so that by Monday, we have a 40% chance for showers with a high in the mid-50s.

Late next week, beginning Thursday, a wet storm seems to be poised to enter Arizona. That one could bring a bunch of rain and snow to the state and, yes, the cool temperatures will continue. All next week be may not see a high above 60 degrees. That average this time of year is in the low-70s.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Arizona’s Family Chief Meteorologist | Arizona’s Weather Authority

With 25 years of experience forecasting weather and his vast knowledge of Arizona and its micro climates, Royal is an Arizona Weather Authority.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.