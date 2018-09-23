Quiet, warm weather is expected the rest of this week around the Valley. High temperatures will be running from 100-103. That’s a bit above normal. Overnight lows will be right around 80. That nice weather is due to the presence of a ridge of high pressure to the west of Arizona over the Pacific.
Eventually, a fairly weak storm system will drift out way off the Pacific as well and could bring increased humidity and, perhaps, a shower around metro Phoenix next Monday. If it happened, that would be the first rain of the “winter” season as the monsoon ends on Sunday.
We’ll have further updates on monsoon totals this week but the overall story is that even though at Sky Harbor we received less than average rainfall, over the county as a whole, summer rainfall was up about 10% from normal.
