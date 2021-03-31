Above-average temperatures are expected to continue through early next week as high temperatures across the Valley continue to climb into the mid to upper 90’s by Easter Sunday.
Just some breezy conditions expected Thursday with mostly sunny skies. On Friday, expect a few clouds, but hot as we head into a hot weekend. A weak disturbance will pass through Northern Arizona that may bring a slight chance of showers to the Rim and the White Mountains.
High pressure will build strongest on Saturday and Sunday, with a chance to hit record temps under mostly sunny skies. 97 degrees is the record for Saturday, and 98 degrees is the record for Sunday’s date.
So could we hit 100 degrees? Chance are 20% for Easter Sunday. According to the National Weather Service here in Phoenix, if that were to happen either Saturday or Sunday, that would be the third earliest date to hit the triple digits. Those dates being March 26, 1988, and April 1, 2011. The warmest Easter ever recorded was on April 15, 1990.