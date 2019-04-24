A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build into the desert southwest. As a result, we are expected warmer than normal temperatures through the weekend. But first on Thursday, look for highs in the upper-90s. On Friday we’ll likely hit 100 for the first time this year. And then, as the ridge weakens just a bit for the weekend, high temperatures will slip back into the mid-to-upper 90s for the weekend.
With all the sunshine and heat expected Thursday, an Ozone Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County. We’re all being asked to limit our driving and refuel after dark as ozone could reach unhealthful levels by late in the day. It’s likely there will be an Ozone Advisory on Friday as well.
Next week, temperatures will eventually cool down to “normal” levels for this time of year with highs right around 90.