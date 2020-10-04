Record heat continues through at least Monday as high pressure remains in control across the Desert Southwest.
Afternoon highs statewide will top out 10 to 15 degrees above normal, with mountain communities reaching the 80s and 90s today, while the Valley will make another run for 105 territory this afternoon.
Skies remain generally clear with very dry air in place and light afternoon breezes.
By Monday an area of low pressure off the California coast will send some high clouds into Arizona, but it won't be enough to take the edge off the heat.
We'll see afternoon highs come down a degree or so each day next week.
By Thursday and into Friday, a storm moving onshore across the Pacific Northwest will help drop afternoon highs in the Valley finally down to 90-degree territory, but still running nearly five degrees warmer than normal.
Late nights and early mornings will be cool, thanks to clear skies and light winds. We'll dip to the 60s and low 70s each night in the Valley, with the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona dipping to the 30s, while central Arizona will see lows in the 40s and 50s.
In Phoenix yesterday, we tied the record high for the date of 105, set back in 1988.
Today, look for sunshine and a forecast high of 104, breaking the current record set on this day of 103 back in 1993.
The normal high for this time of year is 93 degrees.
Tomorrow morning, will dip to a low of 70 in Phoenix with a record-tying high of 104.
Our coolest afternoon of the seven-day forecast will be Saturday, with a high of 96.
No rain is expected statewide for the foreseeable future.