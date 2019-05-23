A spring storm is dropping rain and snow across Arizona today.
Early Thursday morning, Phoenix Sky Harbor picked up .06" of rain.
In the high country, Winter Weather Advisories are in effect above 6500 ft. until 11 a.m. Expect dangerous driving conditions from icy, snow roads and reduced visibilities. Snowfall totals may range anywhere from two to four inches in Flagstaff to three to five inches in Williams.
The trough behind this storm is also keeping a cool air mass in place. Daytime highs will range between 15 and 20 degrees below normal for this time of the year.
Skies should become generally sunny in the Valley late Thursday morning, with sunshine continuing through the weekend.
Rain and snow showers will taper off in the high country by this afternoon.
A brief warm-up heading into Friday and Saturday before another trough drops temperatures once again.
This system will be moisture-starved, so only slight chances for showers are expected in the high country Sunday night through Monday.
For Phoenix today, look for clearing skies with a high of 78 degrees. Sunshine and a high of 88 for Friday, warming to a sunny 92 for Saturday. Temperatures come back down through Memorial Day. The forecast high for Phoenix is only 81.