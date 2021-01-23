Two storms will impact Arizona this weekend through early next week with Valley rain, low elevation snow, wind and isolated thunderstorms.
Timing on the first storm is today through tomorrow, with the bulk of precipitation falling Sunday.
Snow levels start off at 6000 feet today and drop to 4000 feet on Sunday.
Snowfall totals of three to six inches are possible from Prescott to Payson, with totals of seven to 11 inches possible in Flagstaff.
In terms of rain, isolated showers today in the Valley will become more widespread tonight through Sunday.
Rainfall totals of 0.25" to 0.50" around the Valley are a safe bet.
We can't rule out isolated thunderstorms Sunday morning producing localized heavier rainfall amounts.
Timing on the second storm is Monday through Tuesday.
This time, snow levels will drop to as low as 2500 feet by Monday night.
Foothill communities live Cave Creek and Carefree could pick up an inch or two of snow.
We might even see a few flurries in the heart of Metro Phoenix.
Flagstaff may get another foot to foot and a half of snow from this second storm.
Payson may see 15 to 21 inches, with Show Low at 8 to 12 inches and Prescott at 12 to 18 inches.
Chains or 4-wheel drive vehicles will be necessary to travel, but travel will be very treacherous Monday through Tuesday in the mountains.
In terms of rain for the Valley, Monday will be the day with the most precipitation, but totals may range from 0.30" to over 1.00" through Tuesday.
Conditions will dry out Wednesday, but forecast models are indicating another storm arrives next Friday evening.
Temperatures will be cold over the next several days.
For the Phoenix today, will see a high of 62 with a low tonight of 49.
For Sunday, look for a high of 56 with a low of 47.
Highs will drop to the low 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then the upper 50s for Wednesday and the mid 60s for Thursday and Friday.
The coldest mornings of the week will be Wednesday and Thursday, as lows drop to the mid and low 30s.