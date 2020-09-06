The hottest temperature ever recorded in Phoenix for the month of September happened yesterday afternoon when the mercury rose to 115 degrees.
While temperatures will come down a few degrees today, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Monday for Metro Phoenix, southern and western Arizona, along with elevations below 4000 feet at Grand Canyon, plus Gila and Yavapai Counties.
Outdoor activities should be scheduled in the early morning or late evening hours to avoid heat-related illnesses.
Strong high pressure situated between Arizona and Utah remains in control of our weather pattern through Monday, before it shifts to the northwest, in response to a strong storm system diving southbound from Canada to the northern Rockies.
This unusually cold trough and associated cold front will produce very early season snow for that part of the country, but Arizona will be impacted with much cooler temperatures and gusty winds.
There is a slight chance we may see some isolated showers or storms in eastern Arizona with this system Tuesday through Thursday, but until then, conditions are unfavorable for storm development as dry air remains in place.
In Phoenix today, look for a high of 112 under sunny skies with afternoon breezes and a low of 84.
The high temperature record for today is 111, set in 1986.
Afternoon highs will top out at 111 Monday, 106 Tuesday, 96 Wednesday and 98 Thursday. Lows will be in the 70s by Wednesday morning.
High pressure builds back across the Desert Southwest by the end of the week, bringing a return of triple-digit heat.
No rain is expected in the Phoenix Valley over the next seven days.