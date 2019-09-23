PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple of animal shelters in Phoenix had to shut their doors early on Monday because of the storms.
The Arizona Humane Society said the Sunnyslope Campus and the Nina Mason Pulliam Campus for Compassion had to close early. Officials said they had problems with electricity and their phone system was also down.
"Everything from our vet clinic that was in a surgery while all this happened to people looking to adopt pets, we lost everything entirely," said Bretta Nelson with the Arizona Humane Society.
Nelson says AHS takes about 200 calls a day so not having phone service was a big deal.
"So our biggest concern was getting that message out on social media, so they didn't think we were just ignoring our phones," said Nelson.
She added AHS had to turn a handful of people away looking to adopt.
They said they'll resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 24.