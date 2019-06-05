We hit 100 today, here comes the heat! We have only had 3 days at or above 100 so far this year. A great start to the heat season, especially when you compare it to last year. At this time in 2018, we had 19 days above 100.
Plan on scattered storms in the mountains of eastern Arizona later today, but most of the state will stay dry.
The hot temperatures will start Sunday with highs around 105. High pressure will build into the region and send our temps soaring. Monday's temps jump to 107 and 108 by Tuesday. Our average high this time of year is 101.
Have a great day!