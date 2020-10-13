Another potentially record tying day for Phoenix in this hottest of summers, now extending into fall. With a high of 100 today, we’ve now had 143 days of temperatures of 100 or more. That ties a record that goes back to 1989. That record held 31 years. Tomorrow we’ll break that record as forecast highs for the rest of the week are in the 100s. And as impressive as this record is, my hunch is it won’t be another 31 years before we break it again. Our “heat” seasons get longer and summer temperatures overall continue to climb rather dramatically.
The weak low pressure system located over northern Baja that was bringing us that slightly cooler air is beginning to retrograde, move west, back out into the Pacific. That’s what allowed the high to build back into Arizona. That low should no longer be a factor in our weather as it continues to retrograde out into the Pacific.
Our forecast for tomorrow is 102. Thursday and Friday we’ll be right at 100 degrees. After that, we’ll back down into the 90s for the weekend and early next week but the triple digits may not be over. Remember, that latest we’ve every had a 100 in Phoenix is on October 27th of 2016. It would figure we would break that record, too.