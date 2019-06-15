There will be very little change in this weather pattern for the next week in the Valley. As for the high country, drier air should suppress thunderstorm development starting Tuesday.
Skies will be generally sunny, with the exception of some clouds rolling into the Valley this evening through Monday.
Winds will be generally light, but will kick up from the southwest late this week as a trough brushes north of the state.
Midweek temperatures will warm up a few degrees with our hottest day on Thursday with a high of 106.
No rain for the Valley the next 7-days.