Very warm temperatures will persist across Arizona for the final days of summer, with highs running five to ten degrees warmer than normal through Monday.
High pressure to the east and a weak trough to the west will draw in some moisture from the south Monday and Tuesday.
This will help produce some clouds and even some isolated, weak thunderstorms.
Forecast models first show very light activity Monday across western Arizona. We may even be lucky enough to get a couple of drops in western Maricopa County.
Then, some isolated weak storms are possible in northern Arizona Monday and Tuesday, with slight storm chances lingering in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona through Wednesday.
As this humidity increases, temperatures will come down a couple of degrees through Tuesday, before high pressure starts to strengthen again heading into the middle and end of the week, forcing temperatures to rise and conditions to dry out once more.
A trough pushing through the Pacific Northwest will create some gusty winds in northern Arizona by Friday, then drop temperatures a few degrees again heading into the weekend.
Despite the roller coaster ride, highs around the Valley stay in triple-digit territory over the next seven days with no measurable rain expected in the Valley.
The autumn equinox happens Tuesday, but Mother Nature is paying no attention to that. The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 99, and we'll hit highs between 102 and 105 this week.
For Phoenix today, look for hazy sunshine with a high of 105 and a low of 79.
Monday will include a few clouds with sun and a high of 104 with a low again of 79.
We'll drop to a high of 102 on Tuesday.