A warming trend begins today in the wake of Valley highs only reaching the upper 90s yesterday.
The weather system that brought the cooler weather is moving east and behind it, high pressure is building back into the region.
Triple-digit highs return to the Valley today, although temperatures will remain about 5 degrees below normal.
Skies will be sunny and winds will be generally light today and tomorrow, before southwesterly breezes kick up again and afternoon highs climb to near normal levels.
Some smoke will be visible in the east and southeast Valley again this morning from the Woodbury Fire.
With high pressure strengthening next week, Valley highs will be around 110 by Saturday.
Meanwhile, in the high country, chilly mornings are expected through Monday with some areas of patchy frost. Protect any sensitive plants in the higher elevations during this time.
For Phoenix today, sunny with light winds and a high of 100 and a low of 73. For Monday, sunshine returns with light winds an a high of 103. The average high for this time of the year is 106.