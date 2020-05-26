A big heat wave is moving into Arizona, and we will see several days of Valley highs near 110.
High pressure building across the Desert Southwest from the Pacific will be the driving force behind the dangerous temperatures.
Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for Metro Phoenix, all of southern Arizona and western Arizona starting Wednesday morning and continuing through Saturday.
Today, look for sunny skies with a high of 103 in Phoenix and a low tonight of 74.
Temperatures will continue to climb and by Friday, we temperatures will peak at 111.
The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 98, and on average, we see our first 110 degree day around June 10, so this year's arrival is a little early.
The mountains will see highs ranging from the low 80s to near 100 degrees.
With hot temperatures, low humidity, occasional breezy winds and dry fuels, fire danger will be increased.
Most of the state will stay dry over the next seven days, but far eastern Arizona may see some high based thunderstorms with lightning and erratic winds by Friday.
Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today and will likely be extended for tomorrow.