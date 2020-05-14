Triple digit heat returns to the forecast this weekend as high pressure builds into the region.
Today, look for sunny skies with highs right around average for this time of the year.
Phoenix will top out at 95.
By Saturday, Valley communities will see afternoon temperatures in the upper 90s.
On Sunday, Phoenix should reach a high of 101.
Next week, a Pacific low pressure system tracking towards the Great Basin will kick up winds, increase fire danger, and eventually drop temperatures back to double-digit territory.
The strongest winds will be Monday and Tuesday, with the potential for Valley gusts to hit speeds of 30 mph.
Higher wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible in the high country.
The coolest day next week will be Wednesday when Phoenix hits a high of 90 degrees.
Valley low temperatures will remain in the low 70s through Tuesday morning, with the mid 60s expected starting Wednesday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect for Maricopa County today.