Triple-digit heat returns to the Valley this afternoon as high pressure builds across the area.
Look for sunshine, afternoon breezes and a high of 101 today in Phoenix.
Highs will run about five to 10 degrees above normal statewide through Monday.
In the high country, breezy to windy conditions will take place each day through Tuesday.
This is in response to a low pressure system tracking from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Basin.
Expect southwest wind gusts of 30 mph today, 40 mph Monday and 50 mph Tuesday.
In the Valley, winds will become breezy Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.
Thanks to the winds, low humidity, warm temperatures and dry fuels, fire danger increases during this period.
Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are in effect Monday and likely Tuesday for northern Arizona.
As this storm digs southbound, cooler air will be ushered into the state, and temperatures will take a tumble.
Look for Valley highs around 100 Monday, 92 Tuesday and 88 Wednesday.
Morning lows will be in the 60s.
By the end of the week, temperatures will rise to the mid 90s again.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.