After hitting our first high in the 90's yesterday, we will see temperatures really heat up this weekend and next week.
High pressure will strengthen over the next several days, bringing temperatures well above our average. This time of year we should be around 87 degrees.
We should see our first 100-degree day of the year Saturday. We could also see record heat, here is a list of records:
Saturday the 25th: 102 in 1898
Sunday, 26th: 101 in 1992
Monday, 27th: 104 in 1992
Tuesday, 28th: 104 in 1992
Wednesday, 29th: 105 in 1992
The above-average temps drag into next week with even hotter weather for Wednesday. High temperatures in Phoenix next week could climb to 105 degrees. Get those pools ready and stay safe in this heat.