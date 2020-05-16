Triple-digit heat is knocking on our doors this weekend as high pressure strengthens across the region.
Look for highs today around the Valley to peak at 98 degrees, with highs Sunday afternoon at around 101.
High temperatures across the rest of Arizona will be about five to 10 degrees above normal through Sunday.
Mornings in the Valley will dip to the upper 60s and low 70s.
By Monday, a strong low pressure system tracking from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Basin will increase wind speeds and increase fire danger.
Gusts around the Valley will range between 20 and 30 mph at times through Tuesday, with mountain gusts at 35 to 50 mph.
After one more day of triple-digit temperatures Monday, a cooling trend will kick off Tuesday.
Valley highs will drop to the mid 90s Tuesday and the upper 80s Wednesday.
Temperatures will quickly rebound to the mid 90s for the remainder of the work week.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect Saturday for both Pinal and Maricopa Counties.