Hotter than normal temperatures continue across Arizona as high pressure remains in control across the Western US.
While a weak disturbance brushing to the north of the state will kick up breezes and drop temperatures a couple of degrees Friday and Saturday, afternoon highs will remain five to ten degrees above average over the next seven days.
Today and again next Tuesday through Wednesday, afternoon highs may approach record territory.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies with a high of 106 and a low of 77.
The record for today is 108 set in 2002.
For Friday, sunshine returns with a high of 105 and a low of 77.
Highs will range from 103 to 106 through at least the middle of next week.
The average high for Phoenix for this time of year is 97 degrees.
There is the potential that the National Weather Service will issue a late season Heat Warning at some point. We'll keep you updated.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.