SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale man was in for a surprise Monday night during powerful storms.
Donald O'Neill was in his kitchen cooking when he went to check on the football game.
Next thing he knew, a powerful storm snapped a tree out of its roots and sent it crashing into his kitchen window.
"And I hear, 'boom, boom,' then I turn around and this happened," he said.
The tree was left leaning on his backyard brick wall, and glass was sent everywhere.
"Between you, me and the camera guy, I screamed like a little girl," he said sarcastically.
O'Neill said no one was hurt, but he will have a lot of repairs to do.
Unfortunately, he had bought the house nine months ago and had just finished remodeling it!
The window that broke from the tree falling over in the storm was brand new.
It wasn't the only damage near Indian Bend Road and Hayden Road as other trees and debris were scattered in the neighborhood following Monday's storms.