Heavy rain and hail hit the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. See some photos from Arizona's Family viewers here.
Hail in the Buckeye area.
Priscilla Huff
Hail in the Deer Valley area Jan. 25
(source: Eric Van Brunt)
Hail in the west Valley Jan. 25
(Source: Jessica Bolvin Jordan)
Hail in the Deer Valley area Jan. 25
(Source: Eric Van Brunt)
Hail in northwest Phoenix Jan. 25
(Source: Rhonda Goldberg Campbell)
Hail in Peoria Jan. 25
(Source: Nadia Oribe)
Hail in Surprise Jan. 25
(Source: Jaimie Moore)
Heavy snow in Williams, AZ Jan. 25
(Source: Larry Leslie.)
Peoria hail Jan. 25
(Source: Pat McCann)
Sun City hail Jan. 25
(Source: Pam Ogle)
Trees uprooted in Phoenix area Jan. 25
(Source: Julie Starkey Dennis)
Buckeye hail Jan. 25
(Source: Betsi Waldron)
Fireside Norterra area hail Jan. 25
(Source: Bob Lozier)
Hail in North Glendale Jan. 25
(Source: Sandy Streeper)
Hail in Peoria Jan. 25
(Source: Candice Stephens)
67th Avenue and Jomax hail Jan. 25
(Source: Jere Tudor)
Sun City West hail Jan. 25
(Source: Linda Wall)
The storm ripped through Arizona beginning Sunday night and all day Monday. The same rainy and wet conditions are expected to last through Tuesday. Northern parts of the Valley reported snow while the west Valley saw hail. Central Phoenix had thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain and Arizona's high country had snow that closed highways.