A tree crashed into an apartment building near 12th Street and Highland Avenue in Phoenix during Monday's storm.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A tree crashed into a central Phoenix apartment building during the heavy wind and rain that pummeled the area Monday afternoon. 

A large palm tree was knocked over from a parking lot into the window of an apartment building near 12th Street and Highland Avenue. It is not clear whether anyone was injured. 

The storm ripped through Arizona beginning Sunday night and all day Monday. The same rainy and wet conditions are expected to last through Tuesday. Northern parts of the Valley reported snow while the west Valley saw hail. Central Phoenix had thunderstorms, wind and heavy rain and Arizona's high country had snow that closed highways. 

