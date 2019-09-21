All eyes are on TS Lorena tonight as she continues to move north northeast across northern Mexico.
For now, Sunday will start off with sunny skies, light winds and near normal temperatures. Models are showing light showers developing mid afternoon into the evening right at the border of Arizona and Mexico.
The valley should stay dry but could see some light showers just before Midnight.
As for the rest of the week, this is when things get interesting for EVERYONE in Arizona. Models are indicating two different scenarios - one that brings a lot of thunderstorms and rain. The other very little, just a light showers or two.
The forecasting is tricky with tropical systems but here is what we are thinking as of right now, of course we will continue to update this as the models update data.
As things are taking shaping in the coming days, two tropical systems to the south are expected to interact with a colder storm system coming out of the northwest.
Timing would be late Sunday night through Wednesday, with the bulk of the rain for Arizona coming in on Monday morning and lasting through Tuesday morning.
Rainfall totals around the Valley may range anywhere from .50 inches to up to 1.50 inches. Rainfall totals forecast for the high country 1-2 inches.
There's also a potential for a severe weather outbreak of damaging winds, flooding and hail Monday and Tuesday with these systems.
Wednesday could bring light scattered showers around the state, as things begin to wrap up.
Conditions are expected to dry out by Thursday.