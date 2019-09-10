FORECAST: Rain, storms expected throughout Tuesday morning in Phoenix area

A shortwave weather disturbance is triggering morning showers and thunderstorms across southcentral Arizona.

The Valley has a 50% chance of storms throughout the morning hours and a continued slight chance again tonight.

We’re watching for more showers and potentially thunderstorms through the next few hours. 

Most likely development would be in the East and Northeast Valley.

Heavy rain and strong winds will be a threat with any storms that pop this morning. 

Much cooler today with a high of just 94 degrees.

Slight storm chances and another relatively cool day again tomorrow before drier and warmer weather returns from Thursday into the weekend.

