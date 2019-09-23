PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A tornado warning issued for areas north of Phoenix has now expired. But a confirmed tornado in the new River area was actually caught on camera.
The tornado warning affected the north Valley, including Cave Creek and Carefree.
The alert was issued just before 12:30 p.m. and expired just before 12:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service (NWS) tweet warned people to "Get indoors!
And the Cave Creek Unified School District stated on its Facebook page that Mountain Elementary School and Cactus Shadows High School were "sheltering in place" due to the tornado warning in the area. Horizon High School in the PV district did the same.
The NWS says that even though the tornado warning has expired, storms are continuing. The threats of hail, strong wind, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado are still possible.
The tornado warning has expired for New River-Cave Creek but storms are continuing. The threats of hail, strong wind, heavy rain...and yes, an isolated tornado, is possible. #azwx— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2019
Radar for the tornado warned storm by New River.KIWA - Super-Res Reflectivity Tilt 4 12:11 PM MST #azwx pic.twitter.com/OZ9eVZmNs2— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2019
Tornado warning for the north valley! Get indoors! #azwx https://t.co/ySJ2MzvI6C— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 23, 2019