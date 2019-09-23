A cold front moving through Arizona coupled with moisture from the sub-tropics resulted in an active weather day around the state and around the Valley.
This morning, the heaviest rain fell in the east Valley with Fountain Hills getting more than 3 inches of rain. There were at least a half dozen water rescues.
Then during the noon hour, a strong, rotating thunderstorm produced a small tornado in the vicinity of Cave Creek. No significant damage was reported, but some areas of the north Valley also got more than 2 inches of rain.
For the rest of the night, expect scattered, potentially, heavy thunderstorms around metro Phoenix. And, in fact, this week will be very unsettled and, literally, we could get some rain each day this week with the best chances Thursday and Friday.