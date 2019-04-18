Thursday was a warm and sunny day around the state of Arizona with temperatures on the increase due to a ridge of high pressure passing over the region. Friday will be even warmer with the possibility that some desert locations will make it to 100-degrees. However, that’s not what we’re forecasting for Phoenix. We’re sticking with the upper-90s. But’s it’s possible.
The good news is that temps will moderate a bit over the weekend and by Easter Sunday, we’re looking at lots of sunshine, some breezes and Valley highs in the upper-80s. Yes, that’s a bit warmer than normal but not so hot considering.
No rain is in the forecast for the next seven days and it’s likely our next real chance for rain around metro Phoenix will be during the monsoon.