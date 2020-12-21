Today will be the warmest day of the week as high pressure strengthens across the region.
Look for Valley highs to top out in the low and mid 70s, with the forecast high today for Phoenix of 75 degrees.
This is just two degrees shy of the record set back in 1917.
Skies will be sunny today and clear tonight, which will create perfect conditions for viewing the closest alignment of Saturn and Jupiter in some 800 years!
Lows around the Valley will dip to the low 40s.
Meanwhile, highs statewide will run about 10 degrees warmer than normal, with mountain communities topping out in the 50s and 60s, with lows ranging from 10 degrees to the 30s.
For Tuesday, a trough of low pressure moving from the Pacific Northwest through the Rockies and eventually to the Central Plains will kick up southwest winds in the mountains.
Winds will remain breezy on Wednesday, veering out of the northeast.
Cooler air will follow, dropping temperatures several degrees each day through Thursday.
Heading into Christmas Eve Thursday and Christmas Day Friday, an area of low pressure cut off from the main jet stream will increase clouds across Arizona.
There may be a few sprinkles or light showers in east central Arizona from that system, but nothing will be measurable, and most of the state looks to stay dry,
Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s for highs around the Valley for the holidays.
In Phoenix, look for a morning low on Christmas Eve of 40 with a high of 67, followed by a low of 44 Christmas morning with a high of 69.
Lastly, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, air quality for Maricopa County is in the moderate category, but a burn ban will likely be issued for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as smoke levels are expected to increase.