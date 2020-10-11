A brief cooling trend continues across Arizona today before record heat returns early next week.
Right now, an area of low pressure cut off from the main jet stream is meandering south and west of Arizona.
Meanwhile, a trough is tracking from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Basin.
These two forces are allowing temperatures to drop a couple more degrees in comparison with Saturday's temperatures.
Winds will also be gusty at times today in the mountains, and they'll come out of the southwest at speeds between 20 and 30 mph.
By Monday, high pressure across the Eastern Pacific will dominate, and temperatures will climb.
Double-digit highs in the Valley will return to triple-digits starting Tuesday and will likely last until Thursday.
There's a solid chance that we could tie or set new daytime high temperature records on Tuesday and Wednesday for Phoenix and across several Arizona communities.
By the end of the week, there will be a slight reprieve in the heat, as temperatures are forecast to drop a few degrees once more.
Unfortunately, no rain is expected anytime soon across Arizona, although we may see a few passing high clouds from time to time.
In Phoenix today, look for sunshine and a high of 94 with a low tonight of 68.
Monday will be sunny again with a high of 98.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, we'll see our hottest days with highs at 101.
The average high for this time of year in Phoenix is 91.
Valley morning lows will remain in the 60s.
In the mountains, highs will range from the upper 60s for the highest elevations, with the 70s for places like Flagstaff, and the 80s for places like Sedona.
Morning lows will range from the 30s to the 50s.