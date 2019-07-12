Valley residents are waking up to light rain on this Friday morning. Nothing measurable, but it's enough to need your windshield wipers if you're on the road early! However, it's not been enough to cool temperatures. The Valley saw lows in the 90s.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect again today and tomorrow for the Valley metro area. The National Weather Service has also extended the Warning to include next Monday and Tuesday when the mercury will climb to about 113 degrees.
Today, look for Valley highs close to 111 degrees. More storm activity is expected across the state than yesterday, but chances are still really low for the Valley to see much. We could see some dust today, but that's a little more likely across Southern Arizona. There's a better chance of a bigger dust storm that could reach the Valley tomorrow. An active weekend of storms is expected across the high country.
An Ozone Health Watch continues today for the Valley.