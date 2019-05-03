Sunny and very warm weather is on tap for Saturday as weak high pressure remains in control of the region.
Afternoon highs will be about five to ten degrees above average statewide through Sunday.
High clouds and breezes will move into the state Sunday ahead of a low pressure system tracking in from the Pacific.
By Monday, temperatures take a tumble and a few showers will develop across northern Arizona.
As the low pressure system meanders into Arizona, showers and storms will increase in coverage across the high country Tuesday. The Valley will like stay dry, but temperatures will remain cooler than normal.
Another weak area of low pressure will impact the state for the end of the week, keeping temps about five to ten degrees below normal with off and on showers an storms in the high country. As of this update, there's a slim chance of showers for the Valley Thursday night through Friday.
For Phoenix today, look for sunshine and a high of 95 with a low of 67. Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a high of 96 and a low of 65. Partly cloudy and breezy Monday with a high of 88 ad a low of 63. Highs remain in the 80s through Friday, if not longer.