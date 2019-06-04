A few thunderstorms developed in the mountains of central Arizona north of the Valley Tuesday afternoon. Those thunderstorms are on the back end of a low pressure system that is finally ejecting to the east of Arizona. While we could see some overnight showers in eastern AZ, there is no rain in the forecast for the Valley.
As a result of the low leaving, a ridge of high pressure will building in over the next couple of days. However, by the weekend, another trough of low pressure will be sweeping past Arizona. That will tend to keep temperatures down for the weekend.
We’re forecast highs right around 100 for the rest of this week. Saturday may dip into the upper-90s but then were back into triple digits on Sunday. Early next week we’re going to see the warmest temps so far this year when we have highs from 104-106 degrees.