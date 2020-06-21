Hot, dry weather continues for Father's Day in Arizona, with temperatures around the Valley expected to hit 110-degree territory again early next week.
High pressure near Baja will slowly migrate towards Southern California in the coming days.
This will be the driving force behind climbing temperatures that are expected to peak Wednesday and Thursday.
For Metro Phoenix, we'll see highs of 111 both of those days.
Morning lows are also rising to the 80s.
In the high country, afternoon highs will range from the low 80s in Flagstaff, to near 100 in places like Sedona.
No real monsoon storm action is expected this week, although there might be enough mid level moisture for the White Mountains to see isolated, dry thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.
Occasional gusty winds will kick up out of the southwest at speeds of 20 to 25 mph starting Monday afternoon in the higher elevations north and east of the Valley.
Smoke from the Bush Fire will likely be visible most mornings from Fountain Hills, the north Valley and eventually spreading to Payson, the Mogollon Rim, Heber-Overgaard and Show Low throughout the day.
Unfortunately, no rain is expected to help firefighters with any of the wildfires burning in our state this week.
In Phoenix today, look for sunny skies, light afternoon breezes and a high of 108 with a low tonight of 80.
For Monday, another sunny day with a high of 109.
We'll hit 110 by Tuesday.