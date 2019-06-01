Hot and dry weather is in the forecast this weekend through next week for the Valley, with afternoon highs near or at triple-digit territory each day.
Arizona is situated between high pressure over the Rockies and a trough over southern California. This will translate into sunny days, light breezes and temperatures near normal statewide through Monday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the system over southern California will track through Arizona and New Mexico. This will produce chances for rain and thunderstorms, mainly over eastern Arizona, during this period.
For Phoenix, look for sunny skies and a high of 99 Saturday. Clear skies Saturday night with breezy winds and a low of 71. Sunshine returns Sunday with a high of 97 and a low of 69. The seasonal average high for this time of year is about 100.
In terms of how May stacked up, according to the National Weather Service, this was the coolest May in Phoenix since 1998, with an average high of about 76 degrees. Sky Harbor picked up about a tenth of an inch of rain for the month.