Some early morning thunderstorms in the extreme east Valley and a big increase in humidity is leading to more positive feelings about getting some rain into metro Phoenix. That chance for thunderstorms tonight is probably about 20%, although chances are a bit higher in the east and south Valley locations. Right now, the storms are showing development during the night time hours, with the higher probabilities around 9-10 o’clock. But it’s the monsoon, so we’ll stay on our toes the rest of today.
Partly due to the increase in humidity, temperatures have finally come down today even though it’s still how outside. As of 1 pm, the high temp was 108 degrees, much lower than the past week. And tomorrow, we’ve got a 106 in the forecast followed by 103 degrees on Saturday.
We’ll continue with the chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. And with moisture from the dying hurricane Genevieve, we could see an active weekend. After that, we’re doing to try out very quickly and get back to more heat issues. Next week we could, once again, be dealing with highs in the 110-114 degree range.