East Valley commuters were gifted a bit of morning rain on Monday but heavy storms made it through the West Valley at night.
Gila Bend got hit with thunderstorms and those moved into the west Valley.
Buckeye got more than 2 inches of rain in one spot with Goodyear getting nearly an inch. The storm is moving east with north Phoenix getting rain, too.
This morning, rain moved in from the South Mountain and hits parts of Ahwatukee, Chandler and Tempe.
It was a nice sprinkle, but nothing too severe came down.
An area of low pressure passed north of us and gave us another chance of storms this afternoon.
Drier air will move in on Tuesday and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures thru the weekend.