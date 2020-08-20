Thunderstorms hit the Valley hard Thursday evening. The monsoon storms brought rain, wind, hail, and plenty of thunder and lightning to many parts of the Valley. The storms started to die down after 9 p.m. But during those evening hours, streets were soaked and we saw plenty of damage caused by Mother Nature, including downed and uprooted trees.
Partly due to the increase in humidity, temperatures have finally come down today even though it’s still hot outside. As of 1 p.m., the high temp was 108 degrees, much lower than the past week. And on Friday, we’ve got a 106 in the forecast followed by 103 degrees on Saturday.
We’ll continue with the chance for thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. And with moisture from the dying hurricane Genevieve, we could see an active weekend. After that, we’re doing to dry out very quickly and get back to more heat issues. Next week we could, once again, be dealing with highs in the 110 to 114 degree range.