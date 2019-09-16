East Valley commuters were gifted a bit of morning rain on Monday and there is the possibility of more storms on Monday night.
Gila Bend got hit with thunderstorms and those could move to Laveen and Ahwatukee.
This morning, rain moved in from the South Mountain and hits parts of Ahwatukee, Chandler and Tempe.
It was a nice sprinkle, but nothing too severe came down.
An area of low pressure passed north of us and gave us another chance of storms this afternoon.
Drier air will move in on Tuesday and bring sunny skies and warmer temperatures thru the weekend.